Vandalism At Fowler United Methodist Church Causes Over $100,000 In Damage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 9, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at the Fowler United Methodist Church located at 816 Westgate Road in Annapolis.

According to the reporting person, upon arrival at the church, a broken window and significant damage to the interior of the church was discovered. The damage included destroyed computers and mixing boards, a torn cross from the wall, and every page ripped out of every hymnal and Bible. The estimated damage done to the church was approximately $100,000.

“Our friends at Fowler United Methodist on Bestgate Rd. experienced a terrible act of vandalism. Over the past week their pastor and I have been in touch, discussing ways their congregation can be supported. So far, we have been able to support them with some sound equipment while other churches have supported them with hymnals and bibles. They still require additional financial support to cover remaining audio/visual needs, so on Sunday, we will collect a love offering to support them during this time,” said Eastport United Methodist Church Pastor.

Southern District detectives are investigating the matter and are encouraging anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

