Vape Pen With Possible CBD Recovered From Elementary School Student

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 19 at 1:15 p.m., school administrators at Matula Elementary School were notified of a student who was reportedly in possession of a vape. A school resource officer initiated an investigation.

Further investigation revealed two students were smoking the vape in a school bathroom. The vape, which was labeled as having 150 mg of CBD, was recovered from one of the students involved. In accordance with Maryland law, due to the age of the students, no one will be charged; however, the students do face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-6282 ext. 0636.

