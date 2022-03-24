NORTH BEACH, Md. — At 4 p.m. on March 24, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center alerted fire and EMS personnel to reports of a vehicle into a building in the 8400 block of Bayside Road.

Squad 1, Paramedic 219, Safety 1, Ambulance 256 (Calvert EMS-Dunkirk), Medic 201 (Calvert EMS), and Chief 6 (Huntingtown) responded. Co. 1 crews arrived to find a late model pick-up truck approximately six feet into the storefront with two occupants still in the vehicle.

The occupants were assessed for injuries and assisted out of the vehicle. No one inside the store or inside the vehicle was injured.

The two vehicle occupants were transported to Calvert Medical Health Center as a precaution.

No significant structural damage to the building was found and the building was turned back over to the owners. Chief 6 had command.