DRAYDEN, Md. – On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Drayden, MD. Upon arrival, firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department reported to Deputies they had extinguished the blaze of a 2011 Ford Ranger and discovered an unidentified deceased male in the driver’s seat.

Authorities from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the SMCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were called to the location to initiate an investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification.

The Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this event is requested to contact Corporal Shawn Shelko via email at shawn.shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov or by telephone at 301-475-4200, Ext. 8147.