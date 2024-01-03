Vehicle Fire In Waldorf Ruled Accidental

WALDORF, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated a vehicle fire that occurred on December 31, 2023, at approximately 12:34 p.m.

The incident took place on Dorado Beach Court near Augusta Street, where a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence caught fire. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the interior of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. The owner of the vehicle, Sean Jones, discovered the fire and promptly alerted the authorities.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and successfully controlled the fire within 5 minutes. Four firefighters were involved in the operation.

The estimated loss from the incident is $25,000.00 for the structure and $500.00 for the contents.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com