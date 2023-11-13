Veterans Honored In Prince George’s County

Credit: Office of Congressman Glenn Ivey

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Arthur Martin, an 86-year-old veteran who was the first African-American to operate on the Alvin Deep Research Vehicle, was given a citation by Congressman Glenn Ivey (D, District 5) on the steps of the Capitol Building on November 6 to thank him for his service.

He recently qualified for several additional awards for military service, including the Army Good Conduct medal, National Defense Service medal, and Vietnam Service medal. The Alabama native graduated in 1954 from Tuskegee University with a degree in Engineering and now resides in Camp Springs. He was also among the first soldiers deployed to Vietnam.

The Economic Development Corporation, who just hosted their inaugural gala, held a veteran’s luncheon on November 8 at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. In July, the County’s Commission for Veterans hosted a Veteran’s Night at Baysox stadium and over 2,000 attended the game.

Prince George’s is home to the largest veteran population in the state, with an estimated 52,000 veterans currently living in the County.

