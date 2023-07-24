Victoria Elizabeth Middlebrook

Victoria (Vickie) Elizabeth Middlebrook, 46, of Mechanicsville, MD (formerly of Culpeper, VA) passed away on July 6, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends after a short battle with Leukemia. Vickie was born on August 18, 1976, in Fauquier, VA to the late Henry Middlebrook and Vivian Gibson.

Vickie worked as a para-educator for the St. Mary’s County Public School System. As a para-educator, she worked with special needs children and she excelled at it. She was amazing at what she did and met so many amazing people that she called family.

Yaya, as her grandchildren liked to call her, was a devoted mom, a dedicated grandmother, a loving sister, and a loyal friend. Vickie was a genuine person to all who met her. She always went above and beyond to help others. She was a loving soul and will be missed by many. We have all lost a loved one, but God has indeed gained a beautiful Angel.

Vickie leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving children, Dion Rector, Dominique Rector, and Stacey Jasper all of Mechanicsville, MD. Her brothers, Smokey Prince, Jr of Front Royal, VA, Jimmy Middlebrook of Mechanicsville, MD, Henry Middlebrook of Orange, VA, and David Middlebrook of Culpeper, VA. Her favorite littles, her grandchildren, Daveyon Woodson, Skylee Jasper, Ka’mari McDowell, Ka’lie McDowell, Ma’Kenna Sanchez, and Zaiden Rector. A special niece, Amanda Marie Carter. Her ride-or-die crew, Natascia Winning (Thelma), Charles Miller, Tracey Riley, and Jamia Hackley. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces and nephews.

To know her was to love her and all of her infinite wisdom and her witty sense of humor.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm with a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home to assist the family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD

“Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.”