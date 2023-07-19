LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for National Parks & Recreation Month and Maryland Buy Local Week.

The Commissioners then heard the St Mary’s County Library’s semi-annual brief.

The Commissioners then approved the Department of Finance’s request for a public hearing for an amendment to the St. Mary’s County Energy and Fuel Tax Ordinance.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Finance’s bundled contract between the Commissioners and Axon Enterprises for Body Worn Cameras and Tasers.

Approved the Sheriff’s Office’s agreement with St. Mary’s County Health Department for STOP, Five County, Jail Based Medication Assisted Treatment, and the Maryland Community Justice Treatment Program; and approved grants for School Resource Officers/Adequate Coverage and the Heroin Coordinator Program.

Approved the State’s Attorney’s Office’s request to accept the FY2024 Program Incentive Grant Fund Program Award and the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Award.

Approved the Department of Emergency Services Memorandum of Understanding between the CSMC Ambulance and Rescue Squad Association, Inc.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks application for the Program Open Space 2027 and the Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan.

Approved the Department of Economic Development’s FY2024 Fee-In-Lieu amounts for transferrable development rights.

Approved the Department of Finance’s timeline for the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $30 million.

Approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ Senior Care grant application, the Level One Screens grant application, and the SHIIP grant application.

Before closing, the CSMC reminded the community about their quarterly Public Forum, happening this evening, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Watch below:

The Commissioner’s next business meeting will be Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.