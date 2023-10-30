Volunteers Needed For Upcoming 2023 Holiday Events In The Town Of Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Calling all volunteers – we need your help! The Town of Leonardtown is searching for individuals who want to give back to their community, participate in fun holiday events with friends and family, or need community service or volunteer hours.

As we move into the holiday season, we have exciting events approaching like the Veterans Day Parade & Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony on November 11th & Christmas on the Square & Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 24th. These holiday events are a Leonardtown tradition and we need help from the community to make them a success; even a few hours of your time can make a significant difference. Let’s come together as a community to spread joy, warmth, and holiday cheer!

The following volunteer opportunities are our greatest needs: Veterans Day Parade & Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony: Saturday, November 11th 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Christmas on the Square & Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony: Friday, November 24th 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

If you’re interest in joining us or know of others who are, please contact Brandy Blackstone at: brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or Aris Nazarova at: aris.nazarova@leonardtownmd.gov or call 301-475-9791.