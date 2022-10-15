Photo from HVFD.

OAKVILLE, Md. — At approximately 1:40 a.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 40700 block of King Drive in Oakville for a house fire.

Engine 72, Truck 7, Tanker 74, Rescue Squad 7, and Chief 7 responded shortly after dispatch with 14 Volunteers. Engine 23 was first to arrive finding a one story single family home with fire showing.

Engine 72 arrived on the scene, laying a supply line in as the 1st due Engine Company does, and stretched an attack line to the Structure. Truck 7 arrived on the scene and positioned on Side A.

Engine 72 and Truck 7 made entry for fire attack.

The fire was knocked down quickly and all searches proved negative.

The assignment was scaled back to the Units from Station 7, 2, and 1 with the rest picking up and returning to service.

The Units from Station 7 returned to quarters at 05:35 a.m.

Chief 7 held the Command and the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.