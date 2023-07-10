Vote For The New Basketball Court Location In Charles County

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – The Department of Charles County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is adding another outdoor basketball court for the community. We are asking Charles County residents to vote on which park they feel would be the best location for this new basketball court:

Bensville Park (6980 Bensville Rd, White Plains)

White Plains Regional Park (1015 St. Charles Parkway, White Plains)

Go online to www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/choose-our-new-basketball-court-location and vote for your favorite location. Only one submission per Charles County resident will be accepted. Voting closes on Monday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The results will be announced on Monday, July 31, at www.CharlesCountyParks.com.

For more information or questions, contact the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at CCPR@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.