Waightstill Gordon Aldridge, 83, of Ridge, MD passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 3, 1939 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Lewie McClure Aldridge, Sr. and Mary Corinna (Avery) Aldridge.

Gordon earned his Associate in Arts degree from Lees McRae College in Banner Elk. On November 10, 1966, he eloped to marry the love of his life, Betty Davis Aldridge, in Arlington, VA. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on March 2, 2021. He and his brothers began their automotive career, working side by side with their father at Aldridge Ford. The Ford Dealership was started in 1961. Gordon retired in 2007, when the dealership was sold. The family effort was successful in growing a large, community based, business in Southern Maryland. He and Betty enjoyed spending their winters in Fort Pierce, Florida after he retired. Gordon loved spending time with his family and vacationing in North Carolina. He enjoyed getting back to his beloved Family homeplace in Plumtree, NC as often as he could. He loved his time in the mountains spending time with his many cousins and special friends. Gordon ran his own motorcycle business in the early 70’s, which he called Aldridge Kawasaki. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He loved listening to music whether being played live or on the radio.

Gordon is survived by his children: Gina Michele Aldridge (Ralph) of Jacksonville, FL, Kimberly A. Norris (Brian) of Leonardtown, MD and Jason A. Aldridge of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings: Lewie Aldridge Jr. (Judy), Paul Joe Aldridge (Pam), and Van Aldridge, all of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren: Jacqueline Norris, Kateline Readmond, Jonathon Norris and Judge Aldridge; his special great-grandaughter, Adelyn Jane Readmond; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Monsignor Karl Chimiak at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.