WALDORF, Md. – On September 7 at 11:57 p.m. officers responded to the 5000 block of Vane Court in Waldorf for the report of a male who had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, the victim, John Carl Lachenmayer, 71, was found inside his home with numerous injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased the following day. Detectives identified the suspect as the victim’s son, Justin Michael Lachenmayer, 38, who resided in the same home. Lachenmayer was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective Johnson is investigating.

