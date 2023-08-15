Erica Brialle Jackson

WALDORF, Md. – On August 5, during the early morning hours, Erica Brialle Jackson, 30, of Waldorf, broke into a former acquaintance’s residence in La Plata.

The victim, who was asleep in his room, was awakened by Jackson who punched him and bit him several times. Shefled the scene when the victim called 9-1-1. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson, who was located on August 8 and charged with burglary and assault.

On August 9, a district court commissioner released Jackson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.