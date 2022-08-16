LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Guy Vivian Butler, age 57 of no fixed address.

Butler is a white male, 6’2” tall and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

On July 31, 2022, Butler absconded from an inpatient treatment facility after previously being charged with theft, property destruction and escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guy Vivian Butler is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at (301) 475-4200 extension 78124 or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmarysmd.com.

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.