Warmline Crisis Response Service Available To Community Members

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has launched a Community Behavioral Health “Warmline”, a service that provides community members with supportive assistance. This service is being offered in collaboration with the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency Crisis Response System.



The warmline serves as a single point of contact for people in St. Mary’s County who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis or need resources. The Warmline is available 24/7 to help with non-emergency calls and assists with mental health, substance misuse, grief counseling and referral services, including linkages to resources within the community. To access this service, community members should call 410-768-5522. The Warmline coordinates calls as needed with police, fire, EMS and other community agencies that address crisis matters.



“The Warmline is a resource for anyone seeking a supportive voice during a mental health struggle,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The Warmline is staffed by trained phone counselors. These unique and understanding individuals understand callers’ needs and can direct them to the appropriate community resources.”



“We’re excited to build on the success of our Crisis Response System by collaborating with St. Mary’s County Health Department on this important project,” said Jen Corbin, Crisis Response System Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Inc. “’Someone to talk to’ is the first tenet of a well-developed crisis response system and our Warmline stands ready to serve St. Mary’s County.”



To find out more about this service, visit smchd.org/crisis/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 9-8-8, Ayuda En Español.