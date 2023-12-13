Washington Capitals, Wizards Plan To Leave D.C. For Alexandria

Kyle Kuzma

Credit – All-Pro Reels

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Plans are in place to move the Capitals and Wizards out of D.C.

This morning, Monumental Sports and Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced plans to move the teams across the river to Alexandria, about 8 miles south of the capital. The two teams will share an arena there.

The $2 billion sports district project will include a 3,000-seat music venue, hotels, and headquarters for Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

D.C. officials including Mayor Muriel Bowser want to keep the teams in D.C., even offering a $500 million upgrade to Capital One Arena.

If the proposal is approved, construction could begin as early as 2025 and the teams would move to Virginia in 2028.

