WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders received final approval for a sports-betting license at FedEx Field on Wednesday.

“Our organization is grateful for the time and effort by the State of Maryland and its leaders to develop a regulatory framework and review our application to operate a retail sportsbook at FedEx Field,” said the Commanders in a statement.

“We endorse the approach taken by leaders across Maryland to invite equitable and diverse participation in the legal sports wagering market, and we are looking forward to revealing more about our plans to stakeholders and fans alike in the weeks ahead.”

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission in Maryland approved the application for a Class A-1 sports-betting facility at the Landover, Maryland, stadium submitted by Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The review commission can only approve sports-betting licenses it finds are in the public interest, which includes whether the proposal would enhance state fiscal resources, spur economic development and help regulate an otherwise-unregulated black market, according to Maryland law.

The commission’s vote to approve the application was unanimous with one abstention. The Commanders are expected to open a sports-betting lounge inside the stadium, similar to facilities in Capital One Arena and Nationals Park in D.C. Among NFL teams.

Also, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, voted 6-1 to approve Snyder’s license for a sports bar in Frederick, and Chesapeake Gaming, which runs an off-track betting parlor in Boonsboro, after investigating Snyder’s financial background and handling of the team.

“Several noteworthy issues involving the Washington Commanders, formally known as the Washington Football Team and the Washington Redskins, and the owner, Mr. Snyder, were identified,” said John Mooney, the managing director of Regulatory Oversight for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, last week.

Snyder was interviewed by the lottery agency on June 8. During the meeting, these issues were discussed and found staff were unable to prove their claims, Mooney said.

The Commanders sports-betting license approval comes on the heels of the Orioles announcing their sports betting lounge opening next year.

The Orioles also recently announced a partnership with Super Book Sports, which, pending approval by the state sports wagering commission, will allow the company to set up a sports betting lounge in Camden Yards, which is scheduled to open next year.

