LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This past weekend, the town of Leonardtown made waves with a quacky and innovative idea that attracted thousands of visitors and sparked economic growth, all thanks to a giant blow-up rubber duck.

In a recent episode of the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast, hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco delved into the peculiar yet captivating event that took over Leonardtown last weekend – the appearance of a colossal inflatable rubber duck during the town’s Wharf Fest.

The duck quickly became a social media sensation, drawing people from far and wide to witness its quirky charm.

Hill remarked, “They brought in this rubber duck. And the rubber duck people flocked. No pun intended. People flocked to this rubber duck. And there were thousands of people.”

Hill shared his experience witnessing bustling streets early in the morning, even in unfavorable weather, “The local businesses, the coffee shops had lines. So right away, you know, there’s some heart or something to this activity. And all it takes is a blow-up rubber duck to get that many people to come.”

Despite not personally attending the event due to unforeseen travel plans, Frisco acknowledged the substantial economic impact generated by the rubber duck spectacle. He praised the collaborative efforts and out-of-the-box thinking that led to such an event, emphasizing the need for a proactive and can-do attitude.

“I think in some cases not everybody spends the time to collaborate and work together and continue to move the needle forward,” Frisco said.

While the event brought Leonardtown great joy and economic benefits, it also sparked a minor controversy. Some community members expressed disappointment that the rubber duck was not floating on water, as seen in some promotional images. The hosts discussed the logistical challenges and costs associated with placing the duck on the water, ultimately shedding light on the complex decision-making process behind such endeavors.

The “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast episode showcased Leonardtown’s unique event, shedding light on the potential for creativity, collaboration, and economic growth that a giant inflatable rubber duck can spark.

Listen to Chris & Mark’s thoughts on increasing tourism in the full episode: https://youtu.be/ldsO72egFqE

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!