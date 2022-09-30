Wilbur "Bud" Wayne Howell

Wilbur “Bud” Howell passed on September 19, 2022, at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Bud was born July 4, 1934, to Stella Beatrice and Wilbur B. Howell in Oak Hill, Ohio.

Bud served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Japan and as a featherweight champion member of the USMC boxing team. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He met Ruth Prince in Washington, DC, and they married on March 31, 1953. Together they raised four children.

Bud was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit, which included owning a restaurant in LaPlata, MD, and later a tour bus company in Atlantic City, NJ, after a stint as Marketing Director with the Tropicana Casino.

In Atlantic City, he met Joyce Stewart. They married July 25, 1992, in Las Vegas, NV. They resided in Linwood, NJ, and Berkeley Springs, WV.

Bud’s July 4th birthday was very apropos in terms of both his outlook on and how he lived his life. He had a magnetic personality and was more than a blast to be around, in addition to being a patriot. He loved life and enjoyed nothing more than being with family and friends and made sure there were plenty of opportunities to do so. This included frequent family gatherings at Bay Ridge Beach, our Cousins Club, thirty plus years of Howell Family Reunions in numerous resorts and state parks where 60 plus family members would gather and many, many summers of fun at Lewes and Rehoboth beaches. Of course, the crown jewel of his life was his beloved cabin in Berkeley Springs, WV, where he and Joyce and his dog Berkeley, hosted holiday celebrations, long weekends, the Stump Jump Open Golf Tournaments, trips to the Troubadour, hunting, fishing, and hiking excursions, family reunions, band weekends, guys weekends, and girls’ weekends. He was a generous, gregarious man who loved to engage with people of all ages. Bud never met a person he didn’t like. He loved to prank or tease people. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, know all about that.

Bud is survived by his four children: Debra Eddy of Severna Park, Sandy Howell of Bryans Road, Tammy Gray (husband Mark) of Hughesville and Bryan Howell of St. Leonard, as well as his brother and sister-in-law Stanley and Brenda Howell. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren in addition to three stepchildren: Suzanne Castellone, Jon Stewart and Jimmy Stewart and five step grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bea and Wilbur, his wife Joyce, his sisters and brothers-in-law Jim and Marilyn Siders and Denzil and Shirley Conley, as well as his daughter-in-law Christine Howell.

His children will also be accepting family and friends for a visitation to celebrate his life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, from 2:00-4:00 pm. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date to be determined.

Donations in honor of “Wilbur (Bud) Howell” may be mailed to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 502 Washington Ave., Ste 300, Towson, MD, 21204 or made online at www.alz.org/maryland.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.