William Adams

William ‘WILLIE’ Adams, 28, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Mechanicsville MD, on Feb 21,2022 with his daughter Ada Dawn at his side. She was the true love of his life.

He was born in Clinton, MD on May 19, 1993. He played pigskin football since he was 5 years old. He graduated from Chopticon High School, where he excelled on the football field and he was an avid Redskins fan. He loved Ocean City, swimming, fishing, working out, night life, going to the casino, or just playing Xbox with his daughter Ada at his side. He worked with his father and looked forward to running the family business someday.

Anyone who knew Willie could tell you he was a free spirit that could not be tamed. He did what he wanted, when he wanted, and never worried about tomorrow. He was the life of the party wherever he was.

Willie was an awesome son, brother, father and friend. He was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew him. Willie often told his family and close friends if anything ever happened to him, to please not have a big celebration of his life. He asked his father to release him at Ocean city.

The family has respected his wishes.

