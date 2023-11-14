William Edward Dyson departed this earthly life on November 2, 2023, in Callaway, MD. William was born to Francis Green and Mary Dyson on August 22, 1963 in Helen, MD. He was affectionately known to close relatives as “Eddie.” As a youngster William was always quiet and he remained that way in his adult life, very quiet and private. He was friendly, but a man of few words, especially if he didn’t know you. William received his education in the St. Mary’s County Public School System and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1982.

Right after high school, William started his career as a school bus driver for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. His role as a school bus driver was brief, but he loved transporting the children safely to and from school. Although William loved driving the school bus, his goal was to pursue a career as a dump truck driver. After a few years of driving the school bus, William made a career change and took a position as a dump truck driver and that became his lifelong career. William drove dump trucks for many well known companies and he truly enjoyed what he did for a living. He was dedicated to his job and made sure to arrive to work early each day. His early arrival allowed him the time to map out his route for the day. William drove all over the District, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV), and he used paper maps to guide him long before the navigation systems came along. He was excellent at reading maps and prided himself on knowing his way around the DMV.

William received many awards on the job for his dedication, dependability, and strong work ethic. These awards were important to him and he proudly displayed them in his home. He was truly dedicated and could be depended on to get the job done.

Despite his busy schedule, he always made sure to set aside some time for his hobbies. William was a sports enthusiast and loved all sports. He enjoyed the thrill of the game and the excitement of cheering on his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

William was also a Star Trek enthusiast, he loved everything about the show and knew all the details about the show and the characters. Whether it was watching a game or binge-watching Star Trek, William always found joy in his hobbies.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Green and Mary Dyson, and brothers, George L. Dyson, Sr., and John F. Dyson, sister, Barbara A. Dyson and nephew, George L. Dyson, Jr. William is survived by his sister, Gloria Dyson, nieces, Joyce and Marquitta Dyson and nephew, Xavier Dyson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM for the visitation; the service will begin at 10:30 AM, officiated by Father Michael Tietjen at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

