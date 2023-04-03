Willows Recreation Center Permanently Closing On April 30

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In an email sent to their members on April 2, 2023, Willows Recreation Center (WRC) announced that they will be permanently closing at the end of the month on April 30.

In the email, which was shared in the Lexington Park Facebook group, WRC stated that their hours will become more limited over the next month.

“Willows Recreation Center is permanently closing on 04/30/2023,” WRC stated in the email. “Our hours for the month of April 2023 will be based on events. We will not be open from 8am to 3pm. We will be open from 3pm to 9pm Monday to Thursday for drop-in sports. Tuesday is basketball from 7-9pm, Wednesday futsal 7-9pm, Thursday dodgeball and volleyball 7-9pm. We will be closed on Fridays except for private events. Saturday and Sunday will be based on events with hours generally on Saturday 9an-5pm and Sunday 9:30am to 5pm. Saturday and Sunday hours may change based on events. Thank you for all of your support the last 3+ years! We’ve had fun!”

The reason as to why they are closing is not known at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com