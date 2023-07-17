Woman, 37, Succumbs To Her Injuries Days After Annapolis Pedestrian Crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 3, 2023 at approximately 7:56 am, units responded to the unit block of Ridgely Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle striking two pedestrians, later identified as Shawnna Johnston, 37, and a 17-year-old female, both of Parkville.

Investigation shows that both pedestrians were crossing Ridgely Avenue mid-block. They were in the middle of the roadway when a motorist turned left from out of a parking lot onto Ridgely Avenue striking both pedestrians with the vehicle. The motorist remained on scene to assist officers with the investigation.

At the time, the victims were driven to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

On July 6, 2023, Shawnna Johnston died and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of her death to be complications to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Please contact Lt. Hil O’Herlihy 410-268-9000 ext.5817 if you witnessed or have information about the crash.