ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint.

Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive.

Officers responded and located the scene and the suspect.

The suspect was in possession of a knife that appeared to be covered in blood.

The suspect was charged accordingly and the victims injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Trayanna Huntley, 30-year-old of Washington, DC