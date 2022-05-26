Talaya C. Martin, age 30

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – A woman was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury in connection to a 2021 impaired driving crash that led to the death of her child in Anne Arundel County.

Talaya C. Martin, 30, of Severn, Maryland is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, two counts of negligent vehicular homicide, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving with a suspended license and driving on the highway without a license. Martin was arrested on Wednesday by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack received a call for a two-vehicle crash on northbound Route 295, south of Route 100. Responding troopers found a 2002 Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median on its right side.

A 2014 Honda Crosstour, driven by Marlon J. King, 45, was also involved in the crash, but had remained on the highway. King reported no injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Honda was northbound in the slow lane of Route 295, when he observed a vehicle approaching at what was described as a high rate of speed in the same lane.

The driver of the Honda was concerned and moved to the fast lane of Route 295 as the vehicle, later identified as the Ford Explorer, approached.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Ford, later identified as Martin, lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda. The Ford veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda. The Ford continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees.

The deceased victim, Ezekiel Martin, a 9-month-old infant, was Talaya Martin’s child. Talaya Martin was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. The infant, who was not secured in a car seat, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and conducted a detailed crash investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the findings were presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s, which decided what charges to pursue in this case.