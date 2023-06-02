Woman Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Utility Pole In St. Mary's County

Nicole Alexandra Donegan

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 2, 2023, at approximately 12:46 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Brett Way in the area of Mechanicsville Road. The accident involved a single vehicle that had struck a utility pole and was found off the roadway.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and identified Nicole Alexandra Donegan, age 30 of California, as the operator of the vehicle.

Donegan failed the sobriety test and was determined to be impaired and subsequently charged with DUI/DWI. No injuries have been reported.

As of now, there has been no further information on the incident. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

