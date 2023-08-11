Woman Finds 4-Inch Megalodon Tooth In Wicomico Shores

Credit: Blaine Hunt

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Blaine Hunt, originally from Mechanicsville and currently lives in Wallingford, CT, visited a friend in Wicomico Shores on August 9, 2023. While walking on the beach, she looked down, hunting for some cool rocks. She saw one that she thought looked like a big shark tooth. So she moved the rocks surrounding it, picked it up and realized that it wasn’t a rock, but a four-inch megalodon tooth!

“I bolted to my sister and friend in shock,” Hunt told The BayNet. “My family and I had lived in Japan, where we spent almost every day in the summer after work on the beach. When we lived in New Jersey, we spent much time on LBI. I was born and raised in Maryland, going from beach to beach. I’ve visited Connecticut over the years and now live there, going to their beaches. I have always kept an eye out for shark teeth, and I have never found one. I would get a little jealous when everyone else would find one.”

Hunt noted that she regularly found exciting shells and rocks but never shark teeth.

Credit: Blaine Hunt

After taking the tooth to get it examined, Hunt received an email from Stephen Godfrey, Curator of Paleontology from the Calvert Marine Museum, who said that the tooth was a lower anterior tooth that belong to a Megalodon that measured over 30’ feet long!

Hunt noted that she plans to display the tooth in her home with pictures she took.

“Discovering this tooth is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” Hunt stated. “I am holding a piece of history, and it makes me feel like the coolest person on the planet!”

