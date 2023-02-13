Woman Flown Out With Life-Threatening Stab Wound In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 13, 2023 at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 46000 block of Admiral Lane in Patuxent Cove.

Crews arrived and staged nearby until police secured the scene. Once the scene was secured, EMS assisted the female patient and requested a MEDEVAC helicopter.

Firefighters established a landing zone in a Church parking lot.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

No information on the suspect has been released at this time.

The Maryland State Police continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

