Woman Hit And Thrown By Vehicle While Carrying TV Out Of Best Buy, Being Flown To Trauma Center

CALIFORNIA, Md. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Worth Avenue in the area of Best Buy store on July 18, 2023 at around 4:54 p.m.

According to the authorities, the victim was carrying a TV out of BestBuy when she was hit and thrown over the hood of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Emergency medical services evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC for transport due to the severity of the injuries. The 40-year-old female victim was transported to the hangar for MSP Trooper 7 at St. Mary’s Regional Airport. Trooper 7 flew the patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com