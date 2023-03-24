Woman Injured After Head-On Collision In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On March 23, at approximately 7:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of Hawthorne Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with no entrapment. One occupant was reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the 21-year-old female patient on the scene and transported her to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

