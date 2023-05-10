WALDORF, Md. – On May 9, 2023, at approximately 9:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Drive.

Crews arrived and found multiple vehicles involved in a collision with one occupant trapped. Firefighters extracted the 39-year-old female patient around 9:33 a.m. and turned her over to EMS for care.

The patient was evaluated on the scene and transported by ambulance to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment. Crews operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

