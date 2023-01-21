WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant unconscious and multiple trapped.

Firefighters extricated two patients and turned them over to EMS for care. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for both patients.

The MEDEVAC was canceled for the female patient and she was transported by ground to UM Charles Regional Medical Center. Upon arrival at the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.

Maryland State Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the male patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

