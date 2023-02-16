Woman Trapped In Vehicle On Fire Being Flown Out After Serious Crash In St. Mary's

File photo

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 16, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of North Sandgates Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle that overturned multiple times on fire with one occupant unconscious and trapped. Firefighters extricated the patient at 12:24 p.m. and turned her over to EMS for care.

Crews did a search of the area for a possible second occupant that could have been ejected or under the vehicle. After a search of the area, it was confirmed there was not a second patient.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC transport for the 31-year-old female patient.

Firefighters established a landing zone in a field at Oakville Elementary School.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

