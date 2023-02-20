Erin Nicole Stahl

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Erin Nicole Stahl, age 35 of Lusby, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape after failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for a 10-day sentence for Driving While Suspended and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Anyone with information on Stahl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.