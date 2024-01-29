Women's Basketball Completes Season Sweep Of Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (12-7) matched up with Penn College (5-16) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks were able to complete the season sweep of the Wildcats, downing them 65-43.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in the opening quarter of action. St, Mary’s began the game on an 11-0 run with baskets from Amira Whitaker, Tray Mobray, and Olivia Liszt. The Seahawk defense held the Wildcat offense scoreless for the first six and a half minutes of the game. Rayna Miller closed out the quarter with a bang, connecting from deep.
- St. Mary’s closed the second quarter getting four straight three pointers to drop to take a 16 point lead into halftime. Sam Blaylock and Oliva Liszt each connected on two a piece. Stephanie Howell had a strong second period offensively with five points.
- Sam Blaylock and Olivia Liszt got the scoring started for the Seahawks in the new half and extended their lead to 21 points. St. Mary’s never saw their lead shrink to less than 18 in the quarter and Rayna Miller scored the last five points of the quarter to give the Seahawks a 25 point lead going into the final 10 minutes of play.
- Sam Blaylock shut the door on any comeback attempt for the Wildcats by hitting three three pointers in the final quarter of action. Amira Whitaker added four points of her own as the Seahawks came out on top, 65-43.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock finished with a team high 18 points going 6-11 from three point land.
- Olivia Liszt finished with 17 points of her own and contributed three three pointers.
- Stephanie Howell was making it happen on the defensive end by picking up two steals and two blocks.
.Up Next
- Jan. 30 | 7:00PM | vs. Lancaster Bible | Lancaster Bible, PA
Facebook: StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmwbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_WBB | Hashtags: #goseahawks, #seahawkproud