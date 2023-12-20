Women's Basketball Matches Up With Chatham To Conclude Puerto Rico Clasico

SAN JUAN, PR – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (8-5) played their second game in two days against Chatham (9-2) in the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Seahawks fell to the Cougars, 75-53.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s started the game fast with back-to-back three pointers from Sam Blaylock to give them a 6-5 lead in the opening three minutes. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the Cougars would go on a 22-0 run over a five minute span to get them complete control of the game. Chatham led 36-13 after one.
- The Seahawks bounced back in the second quarter, out scoring the Cougars 19-13 before the half. Sam Blaylock continued to produce for St. Mary’s, hitting three three-pointers in the quarter. Amira Whitaker and Tray Mobray got in on the scoring action as well. The Seahawks trailed by 17 at the break.
- St. Mary’s cut the lead to 13 just one minute into the second half thanks to consecutive baskets from Amira Whitaker and Melanie Aguilar. Despite the strong start, Chatham had an answer. The Cougars would go on another run, extending their lead to 24. Chatham would keep that lead going into the final quarter of play.
- Kristin Sabatini was a bright spot for the Seahawks in the fourth quarter. Sabatini got going from the mid-range and scored six points over the final 10 minutes. The Cougars would go on to win, 75-53.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock went 5-10 from behind the three point line and finished with 15 points.
- Five different Seahawks recorded a steal.
.Up Next
- Jan. 6 | 3:00PM | vs. Penn College | St. Mary’s City, Maryland
Facebook: StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmwbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_WBB | Hashtags: #goseahawks, #seahawkproud