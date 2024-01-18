Women's Basketball Powers Past Penn State Harrisburg

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (11-6) took on United East Conference Rival Penn State Harrisburg (7-11) for a mid-week match up. The Seahawks were able to come out on top, 74-63.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks jumped out on top 17-11 after the first 10 minutes of play. St. Mary’s built their lead off of a 9-0 run to begin the game. Marley Saunders and Sam Blaylock each connected on three pointers and eight different St. Mary’s players recorded a basket in the opening quarter of play.
- Penn State Harrisburg would trim the Seahawk lead back to a one score contest to begin the second quarter, but Olivia Lisztcaught fire from behind the arc and made back to back three’s to give St. Mary’s back their cushion. Liszt totaled three long balls in the quarter. The Seahawks led 33-25 going into the intermission.
- St. Mary’s continued to rely on the three point shot in the third quarter, shooting an efficient 50% from deep. Sam Blaylockknocked down two of them while Olivia Liszt and Rayna Miller contributed the other two. The Seahawks led by as much as 13 in the quarter and never saw their lead shrink below six points. Blaylock scored 10 of the Seahawks’ 21 third quarter points, setting them up for success going into the final quarter of play.
- Rachel Manning got the scoring going for St. Mary’s, but Harrisburg began to find their footing to begin the fourth quarter and trimmed the Seahawk lead to just three midway through the period. Each time the Nittany Lions would get the game back to a one possession deficit, the Seahawks would respond. Tray Mobray connected on a crucial layup and Sam Blaylock hit back to back three pointers to give themselves much needed breathing room. Once Harrisburg was forced to foul, Blaylock came up clutch from the free throw line down the stretch, cashing in on all eight attempts. The Seahawks would hang on to win 74-63.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock had a team high 29 points. Blaylock drained five three pointers and went 10-10 from the free throw line.
- Olivia Liszt contributed 14 points and also picked up two blocks and two steals.
- Stephanie Howell had a team high 10 rebounds.
.Up Next
- Jan. 20 | 3:00PM | vs. Penn State Abington | St. Mary’s City, MD
Facebook: StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmwbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_WBB | Hashtags: #goseahawks, #seahawkproud