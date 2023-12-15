Women's Basketball Wins A Thriller Vs. Mary Baldwin

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (8-3) welcomed Mary Baldwin University (2-7) for a midweek non-conference match-up. The Seahawks came out on top, 66-64.
How It Happened
- Mary Baldwin led 19-12 after the first quarter of play. Melanie Aguilar scored 10 of the Seahawks’ 12 first quarter points, including two three pointers. Olivia Liszt also contributed a bucket.
- The Seahawks and Fighting Squirrels traded shots to begin the second quarter as Sam Blaylock and Olivia Liszt both connected on three pointers in the opening minutes. Despite the strong start to the quarter, St. Mary’s never got closer than five to Mary Baldwin for the remainder of the half. Stephanie Howell closed out first half scoring for the Seahawks as they trailed by eight going into the halftime locker room.
- St. Mary’s took their first lead of the game at the five minute mark of the third quarter after Sam Blaylock got fouled in the act of shooting a three pointer and made all three free throws. St. Mary’s took a three point lead into the fourth quarter much in part to earning trips to the free throw line. The Seahawks went 11-14 from the charity stripe in the quarter.
- The Seahawks extended their lead to nine points with six minutes left in the game. Olivia Liszt and Sam Blaylock scored the first 11 points of the quarter for St. Mary’s. Despite the strong start to the final quarter for the Seahawks, the Fighting Squirrels would not go away. Mary Baldwin went on a 12-4 run and tied the game up 42 seconds left.
- Coming out of a timeout, Sam Blaylock came up short on a three pointer with 29 seconds left, but followed her shot and cashed in on the put back layup with 24 second left to give the Seahawks back the lead. St. Mary’s held defensively and would go on to win, 66-64.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock paced all scorers with 23 points, including five three pointers.
- Stephanie Howell has a team high 11 rebounds and picked up two steals.
- Olivia Liszt finished with 14 points.
.Up Next
- Dec. 18 | 9:00AM | vs. Knox | San Juan, Puerto Rico
