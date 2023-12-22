WWE’s LA Knight To Receive Key To The City Of Hagerstown

Credit: The City of Hagerstown – Municipal via Facebook

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – YEAH! The City of Hagerstown will present Shaun Ricker, known to many around the world as “LA Knight”, the key to the city on Saturday, December 23 at noon at University Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

Shaun Ricker was born in Hagerstown on November 1, 1982, and graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 2000. Now, Ricker is one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to stats from October of this year, LA Knight was WWE’s top merchandise mover over the likes of John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and more.

The public is invited to attend the recognition ceremony on Saturday to see the Megastar return to his hometown for this unique honor.

