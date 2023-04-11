Yolanda “Yolly” Rivera Marquez, 75 of California, MD passed away on April 2, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

She was born on August 15, 1947 in Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Rivera and Dolores Marquez.

Yolly grew up in Puerto Rico. She worked for Grande Chain as a Customer Service Representative. She was a member of Nuestra Senora de Lourdes Parish. She enjoyed house cleaning, praying the rosary daily, helping others, and reading. She resided in St. Mary’s County, Maryland for the last seven months.

She is survived by her nieces, Maria A. Carreras and Maria M. Carreras of California, MD; her siblings, Iris M. Rivera of California, MD and Ramon Rivera, Jr. and his wife, Nereida of Orlando, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

There will be a Mass held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her parish followed by interment at Porta Coeli Cemetery, 50 Av. Cementerio Nacional, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, 00961.

