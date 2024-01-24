WALDORF, Md. – Every week The ArtsFam Podcast provides a list of fun things you can do this week right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

Rhythm 2024 Where? Leonardtown High School at 23995 Point Lookout Road Leonardtown, MD When? January 27th What to Expect? A performing arts showcase to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society full of fun, dancing, singing, and music! For more information and tickets, please visit their website here.

Wait Until Dark Where? The Port Tobacco Players at 508 Charles Street La Plata, MD When? January 19th – February 4th What to Expect? PTP’s newest production of the famous thriller play that is the topic of this week’s ArtsFam Podcast episode. For more information, click here.

Annual Appraiser Fair Where? St. Clements Island Museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road Coltons Point, MD When? January 27th What to Expect? An appraiser will be available to the public for coins, dolls, currency, and fine arts. For more information and tickets, click here.

Auditions for A Raisin in the Sun Where? The Port Tobacco Players at 508 Charles Street La Plata, MD When? January 27th, 29th, and 30th What to Expect? Open auditions for PTP’s next play of the classic. For more information, click here.

Arts Exhibit: Prominent Where? The Annemarie Gardens at 13470 Dowell Road Solomons, MD When? January 26th – February 25th What to Expect? A sculpture exhibit by Claudette Taylor that features prominent leaders, thinkers, dreamers, and other important people in the artist’s life. For more information, click here.

Jam-uary Where? Bay Fibers Studio at 41660 Park Avenue Leonardtown, MD When? January 28th What to Expect? An open acoustic jam session. For more information, click here.

ART! Where? Calvert Marine Museum at 14200 Solomons Island Road S Solomons, MD When? January 28th What to Expect? An educational art workshop about birds of prey that will conclude with drawing them. For more information, click here.

Kids’ Barn Day Where? Free Rein Equine at 23431 Huckleberry Way Hollywood, MD When? January 27th What to Expect? A fun day for kids that will include horse rides, arts and crafts, and more! For more information, click here.

Parents’ Night Out Where? Sparkle and Sass Dance Company at 224 Rosewick Road La Plata, MD When? January 27th What to Expect? A 3 hour evening of fun for kids that will include a screening of Abominable, pizza, and more! For more information, click here.

Meowing at the Moon Where? The Feline Felons Cat Cafe at 24 Industrial Park Drive Waldorf, MD When? January 26th What to Expect? An evening spent with lots of kitties while painting a wintery picture! For more information, click here.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore interviewed the director, Mike Gahan, and the two leads of Wait Until Dark, Kaitelyn Bauer Dieguez and Randy Tusing. Topics covered included each of the actors’ individual processes for getting into character, the director’s vision for the show, what goes into safely fighting in the dark, and more!

Have an event or information that you think the SoMD community would benefit from hearing about on the podcast? Contact us here: Email: Lindsey@theartsfam.com Instagram: @wearetheartsfam Facebook: The ArtsFam

Or comment on this article or any social media posts connected to this episode!

Join us next Wednesday on The ArtsFam Podcast, and every Wednesday thereafter for a new episode with a brand new list of fun things to do in SoMD and a different guest!