BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in a dirt bike accident last night.

At approximately 7:27 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to Wicomico Drive for a reported dirt bike crash with potential injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located a 10-year-old male victim in front of the property’s address.

EMS determined that the boy had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but would need further treatment at a medical facility.

The patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital soon after.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.