UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Congratulations to our $100,000 Powerball winner! Someone bought a third-tier winning ticket with the Power Play multiplier for the Saturday, May 21 drawing, Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14,288 winning tickets sold in our state for the drawing.

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky player who bought the $100,000 winning ticket at Marlton Liquor located at 9518 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. The winning numbers were 14, 15, 25, 52 and 58; the Powerball was 11 and the Power Play multiplier x2.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $125 million for tonight’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $73.4 million. This year, including this win, the state has now sold two $2 million second-tier winning Powerball tickets, one $1 million second-tier winning ticket, 30 third-tier winning tickets each worth at least $50,000, and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets each worth $50,000.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location.

They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore.

The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment. Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app.

Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.