LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 15 correctional officers – 3 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 67, at a ceremony held May 6 at La Plata High School in La Plata.

The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

“We’re very proud of all of these Officers for completing the academy, and Charles County welcomes our three newest Correctional Officers,” said Charles County Detention Center Director Brandon Foster. “We would like to thank the Academy Staff for their commitment to providing outstanding training to all of the officers who are entering our profession.”

“Correctional Officers have the enormous responsibility of managing the safety of the inmates, officers, and support staff in the Detention Center while serving as mentors and counselors,” said Sheriff Berry. “They are a beacon of light during challenging times in people’s lives. Their job is not easy, but they do it with integrity and professionalism.”

During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in three categories:

Hanna Suite, from St. Mary’s County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 97.86 percent grade point average, the highest in the class.

John Edelen, Jr., from St. Mary’s County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 563 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program.

Helen Deitrich, also from St. Mary’s County, was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

Sheriff Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

Correctional Officer Faith Robey

Correctional Officer Eric Taylor

Correctional Officer Isaiah Woody