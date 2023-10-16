Credit: Deborah J. Chambers via Facebook

CALIFORNIA, Md. – We are happy to announce that On October 7, Creative and Striving Hard to Succeed (C.A.S.H.) NSBE Jr. student chapter celebrated its 10th Anniversary at the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

C.A.S.H. NSBE Jr. was founded in January 2013 with a membership of thirteen students with the purpose of providing needed encouragement, inspiration, and pride to our youth. Since January 2013, C.A.S.H. has crossed many milestones, excelled in competitions, and has won several awards and recognitions including Chapter of the Year in both 2017 and 2018 and has increased membership to eighty students.

The National Society of Black Engineers is a student operated organization that provides a pre-college initiative for youth to develop and master their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. CASH NSBE Jr.’s mission is to expose K through 12th graders to science, technology, engineering, and math and to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers to excel academically and succeed professionally and positively impact the community.

In March 2024, the National organization of NSBE will celebrate its 50th anniversary convention in Atlanta. NSBE was founded at Purdue University to support African American engineering students. There are more than 600 chapters in the United States and aboard.

The evening Gala began with a welcome from the Founder, Rhonda Thomas, and Advisor Tonya Wilkerson both Electrical Engineers with careers in the federal government. Sean Manley, Chapter Vice President introduced Ms. Allison Seymour of WUSA Channel 9, who was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening. Reverend Deborah J. Chambers, Senior Pastor of Calvert County Baptist Church in Prince Frederick gave the prayer of invocation. She was introduced by Hannah Ricks, Vice President of Community Outreach. Taylor Webster, Chapter Vice President of Programs introduced the speaker of the evening, Ms. Stephanie D. Rolle, the Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Southern Maryland.

Credit: Deborah J. Chambers via Facebook

Ms. Rolle dynamic presentation admonished the attendees, to not just talk about our problems but also converse about solutions. She said don’t just standby but be a doer but get involved; be in it and not just talk about it. Leading by example, Ms. Rolle provided Advisor Rhonda with a monetary donation to help the chapter’s effort to expose youth to Science,Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The theme for the celebration was “O the Places Our Students Will Go” and emphasized the success of past CASH NSBE Jr members and brought current members to the red carpet for their 10 seconds of fame. Students put the “A” in STEM and made it truly a STEAM night as they were cheered and recognized for their leadership, accomplishments, skills, and talents.

Charter members were honored. President, Keshia Butler and Vice President, Keontae Campbell were Seniors at Calvert High. Other officers in 2013 included Treasurer, Dorien Minor; Financial Secretary, Imani Watson; and Secretary, Joey Berry. The other charter members include Destiny Dillon, Jocelyn Berry, Kiana Bellemore, Jahmaya Nero, Kayla Gladden, Kyra Williams, Zachary Fox, Nicholas Williams, and Jared Fox.

Five of the original charter members were present to share their outstanding accomplishments. Keshia Butler is a chemical engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, MD. Joseph Berry III is an Information Technologist for the Department of Justice. Jocelyn Berry is a junior at Towson State University majoring in Electronic Media and Film. Destiny Dillon is an entrepreneur and Imani Watson is an author and financial analyst for the Navy.

The evening was highlighted by the students showcasing their many talents in the Arts. A former member, Kensley Benjamin was the DJ and provided the music. Kensley attends the University of the District of Columbia and is majoring in Computer Science. The first performance was a solo from Nina Allen, 10th grader at Southern Maryland Christian Academy followed by poetry reading from Quincy Quattlebaum, 10th grader at The Calverton School. Iyan Tookes, sophomore at North Carolina A&T entertained throughout the night with various selections on his saxophone, Kenny McNeil III, 7th grade student at Esperanza Middle School, performed Alexis French on the piano, a musical duet of Misty was performed by twins Jordan and Joshua Dugue, Sophomores at Calvert High School; Tai Webster, 10th grader at Huntingtown High, recited a spoken word poem she composed on STEM.

Lakeside Tranquility was performed on the piano by Ozias Tulloch, Freshman at Gonzaga College High School. Chad Washington, a 10th grader at McDonough high School, played Misty on his trumpet, Charese Washington, a 7th grader at Davis Middle School, serenaded us on her clarinet, followed by a comedy duet from Gavin Goldring, the C.A.S.H. ChapterSenator, and Sean Manley the Chapter Vice President.

Numerous past members were highlighted including Alexis Hill an Educator at Mutual Elementary School, Robyn Collins, a Biomedical Engineer at the Food and Drug Administration, and Taylor Jackson, a software engineer. The ladies brought a lot of Girl Power reflecting on their journeys as CASH NSBE Jr members and now professionals.

Three former members who could not attend sent video greetings; Dia Brown, Penn State Doctorate candidate, Jerrell Jones a mechanical engineer at Ford Motor Company and Dorien Minor, a founding member and the first Treasurer, is now a meteorologist at CBS Live 5 news in Charleston, SC. Master Keifer Douglas, a 2nd grader, a member of the FIRST Lego Robotics Team was featured in a video interview explaining why he loves CASH NSBE Jr and his LEGO team.

All current CASH officers walked the red carpet to applause and cheers. Officers include President, Christian Brown, Senior at St. Mary’s Ryken; Vice President, Sean Manley, Senior at Huntingtown High; Treasurer, Omar Tulloch, 10th grader at Gonzaga College High School; Secretary, Kayla Hill, 8th grade student at Windy Hill Middle School.; Senator, Gavin Goldring Senior at Huntingtown High School; Vice President of Programs, Taylor Webster, Senior at Huntingtown; Vice President of Operations, Tai Webster, 10th grader at Huntingtown High; Vice President of Community Outreach, Hannah Ricks, Freshmen at Calvert High School; Communications Chairperson, Hudson Ricks, 7th grader at Calvert Middle School; Fundraising Chairperson, Kenneth McNeil III, 7th grade student at Esperanza Middle School; and Membership Chairperson, Chance Staples Davis, Senior in High School.

Ms. Seymour congratulated the chapter again during her morning program “Get Uplifted” Monday October 9th at 6:25am (www.wusa9.com).

The CASH NSBE Jr. Chapter will hold its next meetings on November 12th and December 10th at 2:45p.m. at the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology Building 44219 Airport Road California, MD.

The following organizations, companies and individuals provided uplift with their sponsorship:​

Calvert County Minority Business Alliance

Calvert Democratic Committee Cedar Point Credit Union Nicole and Rickey Cooksey Bonnie Green Darryl and Theresa Jackson The Patuxent Partnership Dr. Decatur Rogers Richard White CAI Industries LLC Southern Maryland Chain Chapter – Links Inc. The Optimist Club Conrad and Cheryl White Calvert County NAACP Tyler Dental Rita McNair NSBE Washington DC Chapter Pamela Cousins Maurice Irvine SMECOUpSlope, LLCTransforming Grace MinistriesSpriggs CoachesWalmart, California MDUniversity of Maryland College Park, College of Engineering