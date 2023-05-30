14 And 15-Year-Old Girls Arrested For Home Invasion And Assault

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On May 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a home invasion and assault that had just occurred. Officers on the scene provided the suspects’ description to officers that were in the area. Two juvenile females, matching the suspects’ description, were detained by officers who observed them in close proximity to the victim’s address.

Upon investigation, it was learned that both suspects entered the victim’s residence through a window with the intent to commit an assault. They then physically assaulted the victim while recording the assault. Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

The suspects have been identified as a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. They have been charged with home invasion and assault.

Further details have not yet been released by the authorities.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com