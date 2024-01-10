15 Fun Things To Do This Week In SoMD! – Presented By The ArtsFam Podcast

WALDORF, Md. – Happy January! Or, as those with small children call it, intermittent sickness season! Unfortunately, there will not be a new episode of the ArtsFam Podcast this week due to Lindsey’s household experiencing this very phenomenon currently. However, we will still be providing you with a list of all of the fun things you can do this week right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

Swiftie Skate

Where? Capital Clubhouse at 3033 Waldorf Market Place Waldorf, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? A skating celebration of all things Taylor Swift, complete with a costume competition and friendship bracelets!

For more information and tickets, please visit their website here.

Taylor Swift Drag Show

Where? The Charles at 417 Charles Street La Plata, MD

When? January 11th

What to Expect? A 21+ only event with Drag Queen Elektra Manchez that will celebrate all things Swift! 3 drink tickets and charcuterie bites are included with admission.

For more information, click here.

Family Paint Party

Where? Copper Compass Craft Distillery at 4317 Charles Crossing Drive White Plains, MD

When? January 17th

What to Expect? A self-paced, pre-sketched paint activity on canvas while enjoying some locally made rum and rum cocktails. However, this is also a family-friendly event.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Lonesome River Band

Where? Calvert Elks Lodge at 1015 Dares Beach Road Prince Frederick, MD

When? January 14th

What to Expect? A bluegrass band that has been together for decades and have won several awards.

For more information, click here.

Mully’s Chili Cookoff

Where? Mully’s Brewery at 141 Schooner Lane Prince Frederick, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? Just as the name suggests with categories for spiciest, best named, best using beer, and best overall.

For more information, click here.

Waterman’s Story Swap

Where? Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N Talbot Street Saint Michaels, MD

When? January 11th

What to Expect? Enjoy an evening of storytelling by local watermen about their experiences harvesting on the Bay.

For more information, click here.

Apprentice for a Day Shipyard Work Day

Where? Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N Talbot Street Saint Michaels, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? Embark on an opportunity to work on new construction and restoration projects while learning the fundamentals of boat building and repair.

For more information, click here.

Scorpion Rose

Where? The Greene Turtle at 3213 Solomons Island Road Edgewater, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? A cover band that plays classic rock, country, latin, and current hits.

For more information, click here.

Musician Becky Titus

Where? Port of Leonardtown Winery at 23190 Newtowne Neck Road Leonardtown, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? Enjoy listening to a local musician while enjoying local wine and the Farm Fork Soul food truck.

For more information, click here.

Musician Greg Floberg

Where? Port of Leonardtown Winery at 23190 Newtowne Neck Road Leonardtown, MD

When? January 14th

What to Expect? Enjoy listening to a local musician while enjoying local wine and the Farm Fork Soul food truck.

For more information, click here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Event

Where? Calvert Marine Museum at 14200 Solomons Island Road S Solomons, MD

When? January 15th

What to Expect? Learn a little background about Martin Luther King Jr. and how his dream of peace is expressed by others.

For more information, click here.

Shaping the Dream: A MLK Community Clay Event

Where? AnneMarie Sculpture Garden at 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD

When? January 13th – 15th

What to Expect? Join visiting artist Claudette Taylor in creating a Martin Luther King Jr. inspired clay tile to add to an ever growing display that honors his legacy.

For more information, click here.

MESAMERICA 360º

Where? James E. Richmond Science Center at 5305 Piney Church Road Waldorf, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? A visual music journey that pairs Grammy-nominated composer

James Hood together with 3D animated art from around the world.

For more information, click here.

Trivia Night

Where? Courteau Vineyards at 38713 Golden Beach Road Mechanicsville, MD

When? January 14th

What to Expect? An inaugural trivia night at a local winery that specializes in dry wines.

For more information, click here.

Mini Winter Carnival Fundraiser

Where? Patuxent River Naval Air Museum at 22156 Three Notch Road Lexington Park, MD

When? January 13th

What to Expect? A fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, hosted by Team Fighting4TheFuture that will include musician performances, open mic, food, and family fun all for a great cause!

For more information, click here.

Have an event or information that you think the SoMD community would benefit from hearing about on the podcast? Contact us here:

Email: Lindsey@theartsfam.com

Instagram: @wearetheartsfam

Facebook: The ArtsFam

Or comment on this article or any social media posts connected to this episode!

Join us next Wednesday on The ArtsFam Podcast, and every Wednesday thereafter for a new episode with a brand new list of fun things to do in SoMD and a different guest!