ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 21, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of an attempted strong-arm robbery of a 15-year-old male.

The victim was walking in the 2600 block of Riva Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. when he noticed he was being followed by two teenage males dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects approached the victim and demanded his property. One of the suspects punched the victim, and all three began fighting.

Someone in a vehicle honked their horn, causing the suspects to flee without the victim’s belongings.

The victim reported minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.