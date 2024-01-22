16th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life Event To Be Held March 2, 2024

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Be part of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County! “Let’s rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference,” says county co-event leader and three-time cancer survivor, Joanne Goldwater. “We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities for the past several years. We need the community to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer-free. We are thrilled that this year, volunteers from St. Mary’s County and St. Mary’s College of Maryland are working together to host our annual Relay For Life event. We would love to see lots of local cancer survivors attend the event.”

Anjali Raheja and Sophia Lin, co-event student leaders from SMCM, invite the community to, “Rally together on March 2nd, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Details for the Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County/SMCM event and registration can be found on our website at: St Mary’s County Relay For Life. (google stmarysrfl/md). We are on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.”

According to Tom Cavanagh, county co-event leader, “It is a FREE community walking event celebrating our county cancer survivors, remembering and honoring loved ones who lost their cancer battle, and supporting those currently undergoing treatment. This is an opportunity to fight back together against cancer. On March 2nd, we will have entertainment, food trucks, music, Zumba, various on-site fundraisers and a Brown Bag auction. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 4pm at the Michael P O’Brien Rec Courts at St. Mary’s College (19050 Hill Commons Dr, St Marys City, MD 20686) It is an inside event. We’d love to see you come out and be involved with this wonderful family and intergenerational event.”

For more than 38 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings. There are many ways to get involved

· Be part of the Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County – Sign-up to join an existing team, start a new team or register as an individual.

· Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by making a donation via the event website. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. You can donate to the event in general or on behalf of a particular registered team or individual. Or, you can order a luminaria to be lit in honor, memory, or support of a loved one.

4pm – 8pm 2 March 2024 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

The event is supported by many local businesses and organizations. Please reach out to us to become a supporter; we welcome your support.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.